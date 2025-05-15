Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Down 62 Russian Uavs, Another 29 Disappear From Radar

2025-05-15 03:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 62 Russian drones, while 29 enemy UAVs vanished from radar.

The Ukrainian Air Force provided this update on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Since 00:00, May 14, Russian forces have launched 110 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from various locations, including Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo.

Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups effectively repelled the attacks.

As of 08:00 on Thursday, 62 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs had been confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, southern, and central Ukraine.

Read also: War update: 168 combat engagements on frontline over past day

In addition, 29 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.

The enemy attacks affected the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched around ten drones at civilian infrastructure in a village within the Sumy community overnight. The attack caused a fire at the impact site.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

