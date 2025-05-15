'US-Qatar Relations Witness Significant Development'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State Michael Mitchell affirmed that the visit of President H E Donald Trump to Qatar reflects the strength of the relationship and partnership between the two countries and embodies the United States' commitment to renewing vital partnerships and enhancing diplomatic, security, and economic pathways with its allies in the Gulf.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that US-Qatar relations have witnessed significant development in recent years and have now become one of the most prominent examples of strategic partnership. He emphasized that Qatar is a major non-NATO ally of the United States and plays a pivotal role in regional and international mediation and in responding to humanitarian crises.

He added that the visit comes at a time when the world and the region are facing interconnected security, humanitarian, and economic challenges. He highlighted his country's desire to expand frameworks of cooperation with regional partners, foremost among them Qatar.



He pointed out that the agenda of the visit will include discussions on a number of important regional and international issues, most notably the humanitarian situation in Gaza, regional security, coordination in confronting common threats, as well as boosting investments, energy security, and defence, development, and educational cooperation. In this context, he noted that security cooperation between the two countries has reached advanced levels, while economic and educational cooperation is witnessing rapid growth.

He said that in the US administration, they value this cooperation and look forward to building on it through ongoing dialogue and expanding areas of coordination to serve bilateral interests and regional security.

Regarding the possibility of signing new agreements during the visit, the US Regional Spokesperson said that the visit opens the door for strengthening bilateral cooperation in several vital sectors, such as energy, security, education, and technology.

He predicts that the official meetings would address joint investment opportunities and ways to develop long-term partnerships, although there have been no official announcements yet regarding the signing of specific agreements. He also noted that the economic relationship between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is based on the close integration of both the public and private sectors.

On the strategic partnership between the two countries, Mitchell emphasized that the United States considers Qatar a trusted partner in matters of security, stability, and development, adding that the visit aims to strengthen this partnership by expanding defence, development, and economic cooperation.

On the US stance regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he stated that the US administration fully understands the scale of the humanitarian disaster facing civilians in the Gaza Strip. It is working closely with regional partners, foremost among them Qatar, to secure the delivery of aid, support efforts to release hostages, and create conditions for a sustainable ceasefire, he said, stressing that the United States appreciates Qatar's initiatives in this regard.