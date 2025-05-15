Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Hammadi Meets Ambassador Of Bosnia


2025-05-15 03:02:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the State of Qatar H E Ahmed Halilovic, yesterday. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

