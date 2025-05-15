Qatar Explores New Global Opportunities At Selectusa Investment Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Maryland: The State of Qatar participated in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, hosted by the US state of Maryland, with broad participation from senior officials, decision-makers, and business leaders from around the world.

The Qatari delegation was led by Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed. The official delegation also included senior representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Qatar Investment Authority, the Qatar Free Zones Authority, and the Qatar Financial Centre. The delegation took part in a number of panel discussions and bilateral meetings focused on exploring cooperation opportunities across various sectors.



According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar's participation underscores its commitment to expanding international economic partnerships and exploring new opportunities in global markets, especially in the United States.

H E the Minister toured the exhibition held along with the summit, visiting the pavilions of New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, Indiana, and California, as part of efforts to explore potential areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the US, particularly in investment attraction and knowledge exchange.

H E the Minister invited American and international investors participating in the summit to explore the promising opportunities offered by the Qatari economy and to seize the momentum of the event to enhance trade and investment partnerships and expand economic cooperation based on innovation and sustainability.

