'President Trump's Visit Shows Depth And Strength Of Qatar-US Relations'

Washington: Ambassador of Qatar to the United States H E Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that US President H E Donald Trump's visit to Doha is a significant step in strengthening both countries' long-standing ties, spanning over five decades.

He added that this visit reflects the US administration's appreciation of Qatar's active role in supporting the stability and prosperity of the region.

Speaking to QNA, the Ambassador said that this visit is clear proof of the depth and strength of Qatari-US relations on all levels, the mutual trust and respect shared by both countries' officials, in addition to the United States' recognition of Qatar's significant efforts, under the leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in promoting security and stability in the region.



He pointed out that this visit will provide a unique opportunity for the leaders of both countries to discuss ways to end the war in the Gaza Strip, rebuild the Strip, and advance efforts to revive the peace process based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders.

Regarding the significance of the visit, the Ambassador said that Qatar being one of the few stops on President Trump's regional tour carries great political significance, reflecting the US administration's recognition of Qatar as a vital partner in foreign policy and the unprecedented level of trust between the two countries.

He added that this visit reaffirms the State of Qatar's distinguished position in the international arena, thanks to its wise policy in place for more than two decades, which makes strengthening relations with the United States a core focus, alongside Qatar's prominent role in conflict mediation.

He went over three indicators of the depth of Qatari-American relations: the uninterrupted Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue since its launch in 2018, Qatar's role as the US's diplomatic representative in Afghanistan, a historic step reflecting mutual trust, and Qatar's designation as a major non-NATO ally, a status that highlights the US's appreciation of Qatar's growing international role. In the same context, he said that President Trump's visit to Doha will contribute to enhancing joint mediation efforts between Qatar, the US, and the Arab Republic of Egypt to end the war in Gaza, adding that over the past fifteen years, Qatar has played a pivotal role in de-escalating tensions caused by Israeli attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza, Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

The Ambassador noted that successive US administrations have highly appreciated Qatar's mediation efforts.