Breaking The Code: Bodine School And Empowered With Meg Ryan Illuminate The World Of Dyslexia
"In a traditional school environment, a student with dyslexia can often be characterized as a child who should be thriving but isn't. At Bodine School, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to access the education needed to reach their full potential."
-John Murphy, Head of School
The program will illuminate Bodine School's unwavering commitment to providing early and effective literacy intervention through methods deeply grounded in multisensory learning, with the Orton-Gillingham approach serving as a cornerstone of their educational philosophy. Viewers will gain valuable knowledge about identifying the often-subtle signs of dyslexia in young learners and witness firsthand the transformative impact that specialized education can have on a child's academic trajectory and self-esteem. Beyond reading and writing, the segment will also thoughtfully explore the broader narrative surrounding neurodiversity, carefully highlighting the fact that differences in learning styles can frequently correlate with exceptional talents in crucial areas such as visual-spatial thinking, intricate pattern recognition, and holistic problem-solving – skills increasingly valued across a wide spectrum of industries and creative fields.
By thoughtfully sharing the inspiring stories of Bodine School's dedicated students and passionate educators, "Empowered with Meg Ryan" aims to foster a more inclusive and understanding perspective on neurodiversity within the educational system and beyond. The segment will touch upon the importance of creating learning environments that celebrate individual strengths and provide the necessary scaffolding for students to thrive. Furthermore, the program intends to address common misconceptions surrounding dyslexia, emphasizing that it is not a reflection of intelligence but rather a different way the brain processes language. The dedication of Bodine School to nurturing not only academic growth but also the social-emotional well-being of their students will be a key focus, illustrating the holistic approach they take to empowering young minds.
About Empowered with Meg Ryan: Airing on Public Television, "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is dedicated to presenting informative and engaging stories that highlight organizations and initiatives making a positive impact. The program seeks to empower viewers by providing insights into important social and educational topics. Learn more at: empoweredprogram
About Bodine School: Founded on a powerful personal story in 1972, Bodine School is a leading educational institution in the Mid-South exclusively serving students with dyslexia. Through their expert faculty, individualized instruction based on the Orton-Gillingham approach, and a supportive community, Bodine School is dedicated to empowering students with dyslexia to achieve their full academic potential and return to their schools of choice equipped for success. Discover more at: bodineschool
