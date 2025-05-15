403
Trump anticipates ‘good news’ from Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the upcoming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. These would be the first face-to-face talks between the two nations since the conflict began in 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently proposed resuming direct talks to seek a comprehensive resolution to the war, prompting a shift from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who had previously ruled out such engagement. Zelensky has now shown a willingness to travel to Istanbul, although he has maintained that he would only negotiate directly with Putin—who, for now, has not indicated any plans to attend.
During a meeting in Doha with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday, Trump remarked, “I think we’re going to see some good news coming from there today, maybe tomorrow, and even Friday. But let’s wait and see.”
Earlier in the week, Trump hinted he might personally attend the talks, but later seemed to scale back that possibility while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar. “We’re fully booked tomorrow, as you know,” he said.
Although Turkish officials told Bloomberg they don’t expect Trump to appear at the talks, they haven’t completely ruled it out. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that he and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head to Istanbul on Friday to join the discussions.
At a Monday press conference, Trump described the talks as “very important” and said he remained hopeful for a “good result,” adding that he believed both Putin and Zelensky would ultimately show up in Istanbul.
