Mono-Material Packaging Global Market Report 2025: Incisive Insights On Market Trends, Projections And Key Players

The Business Research Company's Mono-Material Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The mono-material packaging market has been on a steady growth trajectory in recent years. The market size, currently at $3.94 billion in 2024, is set to increase to $4.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The surge in the historical period can be credited to the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging, generous government incentives for eco-friendly packaging solutions, increasing demand for simplified recycling processes, escalating interest in biodegradable and compostable packaging, and a surge in the utilization of high-performance recyclable mono-material films.

Why is the Mono-material Packaging Market Expected to See Robust Growth in the Coming Years?

The market size is not about to rest on its laurels, though. A strong progress is expected to be consistently demonstrated in the next few years, culminating in an impressive growth to $5.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be associated with the surge in Extended Producer Responsibility EPR initiatives, the rise in plastic waste collection and recycling programs, the preferential shift towards compostable mono-material packaging, booming e-commerce sales, and ramped-up investment in advanced recycling technologies. Some of the standout trends in the forecast period include the spread of recyclable flexible packaging, innovation in high-barrier mono-material films, the move towards minimalistic packaging designs, advancements in mono-material barrier properties, and breakthroughs in material science.

What are the Major Drivers of Growth in the Mono-material Packaging Market?

The desire to promote sustainability and environmental protection is shooting up the charts, with an increasing number of people recognizing the urgent need to reduce carbon footprints, conserve natural resources, and protect ecosystems for generations to come. This ethos is expected to be a significant propellant of the mono-material packaging market growth , as it embodies the principles of sustainability and environmental protection by minimizing the complexity of recycling processes, offering easier material recovery, and reducing waste through the use of a single, recyclable material. An illustrative case would be the dramatic reduction of biodegradable municipal waste sent to landfills in the UK, from 6.3 million tonnes in 2022 according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, where the recycling rate of packaging waste also enjoyed a boost, from 62.4% in 2022 to 64.8% in 2023.

Who are the Dominant Players in the Mono-material Packaging Market?

Key players shaping the future of the mono-material packaging market include big names such as SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Huhtamaki Oyj, AptarGroup Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, Coveris, RKW SE, Uflex Ltd., Wipak Group, Jindal Poly Films, Bischof + Klein, and Mitsui Plastics Inc.

What's New on the Innovation Front in the Mono-material Packaging Market?

As for industry trends, leading companies are placing their bets on innovation. The development of solutions such as all-PE mono-material recycle-ready packaging, to bolster recyclability, slash plastic waste and meet eco-friendly demands, emerges as a dominant trend. This form of packaging is made exclusively from polyethylene PE, allowing it to meld seamlessly within PE recycling systems while maintaining qualities of durability, functionality, and sustainability. Key industry players are investing heavily in such innovative solutions to get a jump on competition.

What Does the Market's Segment Breakdown Look Like?

The mono-material packaging market encompasses several aspects:

1 By Packaging Type: Bags, Pouches, Films, Bottles, Other Packaging Types

2 By Material: Polyethylene PE, Polypropylene PP, Polylactic Acid PLA, Other Materials

3 By Packaging Format: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging

4 By Application: Food And Beverage Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Personal Care Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Manufacturers, Retailers, Consumers

Sub-segments are broken down as follows:

1 By Bags: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Gusseted Bags, Drawstring Bags, Ziplock Bags

2 By Pouches: Spouted Pouches, Doypack Pouches, Retort Pouches, Vacuum Pouches, Pillow Pouches

3 By Films: Stretch Films, Shrink Films, Barrier Films, Printable Films, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene BOPP Films

4 By Bottles: Polyethylene Terephthalate PET Bottles, High-Density Polyethylene HDPE Bottles, Low-Density Polyethylene LDPE Bottles, Polypropylene PP Bottles

5 By Other Packaging Types, Trays, Tubs, Cartons, Cans, Lids

Which Regions Lead the Charge in the Mono-material Packaging Market?

Asia-Pacific boasted the largest monopoly in the mono-material packaging market in 2024 and is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Markets across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa form the focus of the report.

