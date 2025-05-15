Global Poly Bagging Machines Market Forecast To Reach $2.52 Billion By 2029 With 6.0% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What is the expected size and growth of the poly bagging machines market ?

The poly bagging machines market has made notable strides in the recent years and it is expected to continue the growth trajectory and escalate from $1.88 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surging demand for efficient packaging, the boom in e-commerce industry, the desire for custom packaging solutions, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging materials, and the rise of fully automated packaging systems.

What promising opportunities lie ahead for the poly bagging machines market?

The poly bagging machines market is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years, growing to $2.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0 %. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, the need for high-speed automated solutions, growth of online retail business, increasing demand for customized packaging, and improved labor efficiency. Additionally, major trends in the forecast period include advancements in automation technology, strides in robotics and AI, technological innovations in packaging machinery, integration of AI and robotics, and advancement of real-time monitoring.

What are the market drivers propelling the growth of the poly bagging machines market?

The expansion of the e-commerce and retail sectors is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of the poly bagging machines global market. The e-commerce and retail sectors encompass both online and physical stores, allowing businesses to directly sell goods and services to consumers through digital platforms and traditional outlets. Owing to increasing internet access, adoption of digital payment methods, and growing consumer demand for fast and convenient delivery, the e-commerce and retail sectors are expanding. Poly bagging machines streamline packaging in the e-commerce sector by automating the bagging process, thereby enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and order fulfillment speed.

Who are the key industry players steering the growth of the poly bagging machines market?

Prominent companies operating in the poly bagging machines market include Smurfit Westrock plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis LLC, Crown Packaging, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Accutech Packaging Inc., PAC Machinery, Advanced Poly Packaging, WeighPack Systems Inc., Texwrap Packaging Systems LLC, Zhejiang Chovyting Machinery Co. Ltd., MF TECNO, Tension Packaging & Automation, Rennco LLC, Integrated Productivity Systems LLC, Automated Packaging Systems LLC, Arpac LLC, American-Newlong Inc., Parkins Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Votech BV.

What are the emerging trends in the poly bagging machines market?

Major companies operating in the poly bagging machines market are focusing on technological advancements like sustainable automated bagging which aims to reduce plastic waste, improve material efficiency, and support eco-friendly packaging initiatives.

How is the poly bagging machines market segmented ?

1 By Machine Type: Automatic Poly Bagging Machines, Semi-Automatic Poly Bagging Machines, Manual Poly Bagging Machines

2 By Technology: Thermal Transfer Overprinting, Inkjet Coding, Laser Coding

3 By Capacity: Below 500 Packages, 501-1000 Packages, 1001-2000 Packages, Above 2000 Packages

4 By Application: Packaging For Retail Products, Packaging For Bulk Items, Cross-Merchandising Packaging, Protective Packaging Solutions

5 By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Building And Construction, Others End-Users

What are the regional insights into the poly bagging machines market?

North America led the pack in the poly bagging machines market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

