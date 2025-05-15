Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spain Calls Israel ‘Genocidal State’

Spain Calls Israel ‘Genocidal State’


2025-05-15 02:41:19
(MENAFN) The Israeli government has summoned Spain's ambassador, Ana Salomon, for a formal meeting at the Foreign Ministry after Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez referred to Israel as a “genocidal state.”

Sanchez’s controversial description led to a strong diplomatic reaction from Israel, especially after he stated that Spain "does not do business" with such a nation.

In an official statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ambassador was called in for a disciplinary discussion in Jerusalem.

The ministry described this move as a direct response to Sanchez's "severe remarks."

The Spanish prime minister made the comment during a parliamentary session in Madrid while responding to accusations from Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan lawmaker.

Rufian criticized Sanchez for maintaining economic relations with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sanchez replied firmly, stating, "I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state."

This appears to be the first occasion on which Sanchez has openly referred to Israel using the phrase "genocidal state." The expression has frequently been used by Sumar, his far-left coalition partner.

Yolanda Diaz, Sumar's leader and Spain's Second Deputy Premier, has repeatedly blamed Israel for genocide and advocated for suspending all commercial exchanges between the two nations.

The situation unfolds amid an ongoing and violent Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of over 52,900 Palestinians—most of them reported to be women and children—since October 2023.

MENAFN15052025000045017167ID1109551884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search