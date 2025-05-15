403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Calls Israel ‘Genocidal State’
(MENAFN) The Israeli government has summoned Spain's ambassador, Ana Salomon, for a formal meeting at the Foreign Ministry after Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez referred to Israel as a “genocidal state.”
Sanchez’s controversial description led to a strong diplomatic reaction from Israel, especially after he stated that Spain "does not do business" with such a nation.
In an official statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ambassador was called in for a disciplinary discussion in Jerusalem.
The ministry described this move as a direct response to Sanchez's "severe remarks."
The Spanish prime minister made the comment during a parliamentary session in Madrid while responding to accusations from Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan lawmaker.
Rufian criticized Sanchez for maintaining economic relations with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sanchez replied firmly, stating, "I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state."
This appears to be the first occasion on which Sanchez has openly referred to Israel using the phrase "genocidal state." The expression has frequently been used by Sumar, his far-left coalition partner.
Yolanda Diaz, Sumar's leader and Spain's Second Deputy Premier, has repeatedly blamed Israel for genocide and advocated for suspending all commercial exchanges between the two nations.
The situation unfolds amid an ongoing and violent Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of over 52,900 Palestinians—most of them reported to be women and children—since October 2023.
Sanchez’s controversial description led to a strong diplomatic reaction from Israel, especially after he stated that Spain "does not do business" with such a nation.
In an official statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ambassador was called in for a disciplinary discussion in Jerusalem.
The ministry described this move as a direct response to Sanchez's "severe remarks."
The Spanish prime minister made the comment during a parliamentary session in Madrid while responding to accusations from Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan lawmaker.
Rufian criticized Sanchez for maintaining economic relations with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sanchez replied firmly, stating, "I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state."
This appears to be the first occasion on which Sanchez has openly referred to Israel using the phrase "genocidal state." The expression has frequently been used by Sumar, his far-left coalition partner.
Yolanda Diaz, Sumar's leader and Spain's Second Deputy Premier, has repeatedly blamed Israel for genocide and advocated for suspending all commercial exchanges between the two nations.
The situation unfolds amid an ongoing and violent Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of over 52,900 Palestinians—most of them reported to be women and children—since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment