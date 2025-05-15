Metacon Publishes Interim Report For Q1 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter has been one of the most successful in Metacon's history, both financially and operationally. During the quarter, net sales amounted to SEK 50 million, which corresponds to an increase of SEK 42 million compared with the first quarter last year. In addition, we have already surpassed net sales for the full year 2024, which amounted to SEK 40 million, which clearly shows the high growth rate of our business. The growth was driven by our ongoing 30 MW project in Greece with Motor Oil, which also expanded with an additional order in the first quarter. We are now in full swing to deliver an additional 20 MW - a total of 50 MW, which not only strengthens our presence in the market but also demonstrates our ability to meet customer needs and win large competitive tenders.

Quarter January-March 2025



Revenues amounted to SEK 50.4 (8.3) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -12.1 (-14.5) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -15.1 (-17.2) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -15.0 (-18.2) million Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.04)

Events during and after the quarter



On January 29, Metacon announced that it is increasing its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered long-haul shipping.

On February 28, Metacon announced that it had signed an additional agreement for PERIC's pressurized alkaline stack technology for large electrolysers.

On March 4, Metacon announced that it had been awarded an additional contract for an additional 20 MW electrolyser from Motor Oil Hellas. It was complemented by an announcement that the overall contract package had been finally signed by both parties on 24 March.

On March 11, Metacon announced that they had received initial Approval in Principle from ABS and DNV for ammonia cracking via Pherousa.

On March 19, Metacon announced that it was in final negotiations for an electrolysis-based project for wind power-to-hydrogen production with a new customer, and on May 14, Metacon announced that a contract has now been signed for a pilot plant in Morocco, where they will deliver a 1 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyser system. On March 25, Metacon announced the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1 and resolved on directed issues to guarantors.

Contact

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, [email protected]

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862 [email protected]

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 15 May 2025.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

