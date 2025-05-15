Tsingke Showcases At AACR 2025 -- Advancing Global Cancer Research With Integrated Synthesis Solutions

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke Biotech proudly participated in the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 , held this April in Chicago, USA. As one of the world's premier events in oncology research, AACR gathered global leaders from academia and industry to explore the future of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

At Booth #3255, Tsingke presented its comprehensive synthesis and expression service portfolio , offering essential support from early-stage discovery to preclinical development. Our platform drew attention for its capabilities in gene synthesis, oligonucleotide production, mRNA technologies, and protein expression.

What Tsingke Offers for Oncology Research



High-Throughput Nucleic Acid Synthesis

Custom DNA/RNA oligos, siRNA, ASO

Complex modifications: LNA, phosphorothioate, dual-labeled probes

qPCR and NGS-grade primer/probe production

mRNA Synthesis & Raw Materials Supply

IVT template synthesis with 5'/3' modifications and Poly(A) tails

High-purity enzymes, capping reagents, modified nucleotides, and buffers

Ready to support LNP formulation workflows

Protein Expression & Antibody Tools

Gene synthesis, vector construction, and expression validation

Fast-turnaround expression services in HEK293/CHO systems Custom R&D Support for Novel Therapies

sgRNA libraries, gene editing tools, and RNAi constructs

Building a Global Synthesis Engine for Cancer Innovation

Tsingke is committed to enabling biotech companies, CDMOs, and academic researchers with a one-stop synthesis platform-from molecular design and synthesis to expression and functional validation. By supporting critical steps in target discovery, validation, and preclinical development, we help accelerate the path from lab to clinic.

Interested in learning more or discussing a custom solution?

Reach out to us at [email protected] or visit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED