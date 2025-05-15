Next Generation Weapons Technology Global Market Report 2025: Expected Growth, Key Players, And Industry Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The next-generation weapons technology market size has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is poised for a positive trajectory in the coming years. According to recent data, it is projected to grow from $18.81 billion in 2024 to $20.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This growth during the historical period can primarily be accredited to the growing demand for autonomous weapons, the dynamic development of directed-energy weapons, the surge in military modernization programs, the mounting significance of cybersecurity, and the escalating incorporation of battlefield robotics into defense operations.

What Market Factors Will Propagate the Growth of the Next-Generation Weapons Technology Market Size?

Forecasts indicate that the next-generation weapons technology market size will maintain robust growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to escalate to $25.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The prospective growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the mounting demand for autonomous weapons, a rise in the adoption of electromagnetic railguns, an upsurge in the application of edge computing in military operations, a boost in military satellite deployments, and the ongoing military modernization programs worldwide.

Moreover, the primary trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence AI into defense operations, the development of hypersonic weapons, a focused approach to implementing robust cybersecurity measures, the expansion of electromagnetic weapons, and the growing adoption of 5G and millimeter-wave communications in military communications systems.

A significant factor projected to drive the growth of the next-generation weapons technology market going forward is the ascension of the defense budget.

How Will the Rising Defense Budget Influence the Next-Generation Weapons Technology Market?

The growing defense budget is slated to be a pivotal growth factor for the next-generation weapons technology market going forward. Defense budgets, which are government-allocated funds for military activities, are critical for equipment procurement, operational requirements, personnel workings, and national security efforts. The rise in defense budgets corresponds to the pressing need for military modernization, thereby ensuring national security and strategic influence against shifting power dynamics.

Similarly, increasing defense budgets provision the prerequisite funds for the research, development, and acquisition of next-gen weapons technologies. Such investments invariably lead to the development of sophisticated systems, thereby equipping military forces to address emerging threats more effectively. For context, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute SIPRI, a Sweden-based international research institute, reported global military spending totaling $2.443 trillion in 2023, indicating a 6.8% increase compared to 2022. Consequently, the expanding defense budgets are propelling the growth of the next-gen weapons technology market.

Which Major Organizations Are Spearheading the Next Generation Weapons Technology Market Growth?

Major players operating in the next-generation weapons technology market include Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leidos Holdings Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries IAI, Naval Group, MBDA, General Atomics, AeroVironment Inc., Bharat Dynamics Limited, Electro Optic Systems, Zen Technologies, and Hanwha Defense.

The progress of the next generation weapons technology market is coming to fruition thanks to the concentrated efforts of these companies to innovate and deploy advanced remote weapon systems that enable more precise and effective combat capabilities.

What Trends Are Shaping the Landscape of the Next-Generation Weapons Technology Market?

In recent years, there is a marked trend of major companies in the next-generation weapons technology market focusing on developing advanced remote weapon systems RWS. These systems offer increased firepower and accuracy by enabling the operation of weapons from a distance, thereby eliminating the need for a human operator at the weapon's location. Their deployment enhances military safety and efficiency by enabling target engagement without exposing personnel directly to danger.

How Is The Global Next Generation Weapons Technology Market Segmented?

The report segments the next-generation weapons technology market in the following manner:

1 By Product: Missiles, Munitions, Guided Projectiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Firearms, Directed Energy Weapons

2 By Technology: Laser, Infrared, Radar, Global Positioning System GPS, Other Technologies

3 By Platform: Air, Land, Naval

Which Regions Dominate The Next Generation Weapons Technology Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the next-gen weapons technology market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This comprehensive report covers the various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

