Hema Malini Discusses Future Of The World At MIT School Of Engineering
Taking to Instagram, Hema shared a group picture with the Dean of Engineering, inaugural chief officer of Innovation and Strategy and other officials. The actress-turned politician stunned in a pink pearl hued saree as she stood in the middle to pose for a picture.
She wrote as the caption:“Was at MIT yesterday with Anantha Chandrakasan, Dean of Engineering and inaugural chief officer of Innovation and Strategy and other officials. Was a guest at a fireside chat with select minds of Harvard and MIT at the Thomas Tull concert hall discussing the future of our world. With me was Anuradha Palakruthi.”
“Was delighted to see a few Mathura residents among the audience. #mit #Mathura,” she concluded the post.
Earlier this month, Hema heaped praise on PM Modi and the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.
Taking to X, Hema Malini wrote,“Koti Pranam to our powerful Army and our Airforce who have given a fitting reply to the terrorists who had taken the lives of innocent tourists and had in one evil stroke, widowed 26 of our women.”
“Yes! Modi ji launched the most effective Operation Sindoor against the enemy, thus avenging the innocent citizens who were massacred mercilessly in Pahalgam. The entire nation has risen as one in support of the govt action. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”
Operation Sindoor is the code name for the precise and strategic retaliatory strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting nine key terror installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
On the acting front, the actress was last seen in“Shimla Mirchi,” which released in 2020.
Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the romantic-drama also stars Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. The film marked Sippy's return to direction after a 25-year gap.
