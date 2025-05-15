403
Qatar Airways Unleashes Record-Breaking Boeing Jet Order
(MENAFN) Qatar Airways and Boeing announced Wednesday a monumental agreement for the purchase of up to 210 widebody aircraft, marking the largest widebody order in Boeing's history.
The deal encompasses a firm order for 130 787 Dreamliners and 30 777-9 aircraft, with options for an additional 50 787 and 777X airplanes. This significant acquisition underscores Qatar Airways' commitment to expanding and modernizing its long-haul fleet.
"We are happy to announce our agreement with Boeing and our partnership in the largest aircraft order in our history," stated Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, highlighting the scale and importance of the purchase for the airline's future growth.
The landmark order was met with enthusiasm by the aircraft manufacturer. "We are deeply honored that Qatar Airways has placed this record-breaking order with Boeing, one that solidifies their future fleet with our market-leading widebody airplane family at its center," commented Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, emphasizing the significance of the deal for their company.
This substantial investment by Qatar Airways signals strong confidence in the future of long-haul air travel and further strengthens the long-standing partnership between the airline and Boeing. The acquisition will enable Qatar Airways to enhance its network capabilities and provide passengers with a state-of-the-art flying experience.
