Gentoo Media - Mandatory Notification Of Trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Batram, board member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc., has on 14 May 2025 purchased 9,000 shares in Gentoo Media at a price of NOK 13,72 per share. After this transaction, Nicholas Batram owns 9,000 shares in Gentoo Media.

For questions, please contact: [email protected] , +44 7812142118.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gentoo Media (GiG)

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4150799

SOURCE Gentoo Media Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED