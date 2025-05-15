Pedestrian Protection Airbag Global Market Report 2025: Market Size, Growth Driver, Key Players And Projections

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The pedestrian protection airbag market has taken massive strides in the past few years. The market size grew from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. What contributed to this significant growth? An increase in vehicular traffic, the rise in road accidents, the expansion of vehicle production, more expansive automotive safety regulations, and heightened consumer awareness about safety.

Is the Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

In the next few years, the market is expected to witness a rapid surge. It is projected to grow to $2.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. Factors such as rising adoption of smart vehicles, increasing urban population, growing pedestrian facilities, mounting concerns over pedestrian safety, and government safety mandates are driving this growth. Other significant trends include technological advancements in airbag systems, integration of artificial intelligence in vehicle safety, development of smarter airbags with sensors, advancement in sensor technology for collision detection, and 3D-printed airbags.

What Drives The Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Growth?

The rise in vehicular traffic is another critical factor projected to boost the pedestrian protection airbag market. Vehicular traffic, defined as the movement of various modes of transportation along roadways or streets, has been on the rise due to factors like population growth, increasing urbanization, and higher disposable incomes leading to greater vehicle ownership and usage. As a response to this, pedestrian protection airbags aim to improve traffic safety by reducing the severity of injuries in a collision with a pedestrian.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market?

Looking at key players in this space, we find major companies like Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Volvo Car Corporation, Magna International Inc., TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Joyson Safety Systems, Autoliv Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Ashimori Co.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market?

Innovative strides in the industry are evident in the fact that these companies are now focusing on developing recycled polyester airbags to enhance sustainability and reduce environmental impact while maintaining safety performance. For instance, Autoliv Inc., a Sweden-based motor vehicle parts manufacturing company, introduced airbag cushions made from 100% recycled polyester in June 2024.

How Is The Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Segmented?

The pedestrian protection airbag market has several segments. Here is how it's broken down:

- By Airbag Type: Front Pedestrian Airbag, Lateral Pedestrian Airbag, Pop-Up Pedestrian Airbag

- By Deployment Mechanism Type: Sensor-Based, Camera-Based, Radar-Based

- By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

- By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments are as follows:

- By Front Pedestrian Airbag: Windshield Airbag, Hood Airbag, Bumper Airbag

- By Lateral Pedestrian Airbag: Side Panel Airbag, A-Pillar Airbag, Door-Mounted Airbag

- By Pop-Up Pedestrian Airbag: Hood Lift Airbag, Grille-Mounted Airbag, Fender-Mounted Airbag

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market?

Regional Insights suggest that North America was the largest region in the pedestrian protection airbag market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

