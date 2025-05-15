Global Growth In Personal Grooming And Self-Care Drive Nail Salon Market Toward $18.14 Billion Value

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine a strong surge in personal grooming and self-care practices propelling the nail salon market on a high growth trendline in the near future. From 2024's $12.01 billion, the market size is expected to balloon to $13.08 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. This growth during the historic period is mainly fuelled by rising disposable incomes, an expanding consciousness of beauty, increasing urbanization, the rise of professional nail services, and the impact of social media.

According to projections, are we looking at a massive growth trend in the foreseeable future?

Absolutely! The nail salon market size is slated to experience significant growth and expand to $18.14 billion by the year 2029. This represents an impressive CAGR of 8.5%. This forecasted growth is attributed to advancements in nail care products, a rising demand for organic and non-toxic nail products, expansion of nail salon franchises, the emergence of male grooming trends, and the integration of digital booking systems. Key trends expected during this period include customized nail art, the employment of AI-powered nail design tools, the advent of eco-friendly and sustainable nail products, proliferation of at-home nail care services, and the increased adoption of UV/LED nail curing technology.

So, what are the primary growth accelerant of the nail salon market?

An increased focus by men and women, young and old, on personal grooming and self-care will be the primary driver propelling the growth of the nail salon market. Activities aimed at maintaining physical appearance and overall wellbeing, inclusive of hygiene, skincare, hair care, and practices promoting mental and physical health are boosting personal grooming and self-care trends. The rising awareness of health, hygiene, and general wellbeing, spurred by the domination of social media influence and lifestyle changes, are key factors. With digital platforms constantly showcasing new and evolving beauty trends, skincare routines, and self-care practices, people become conscious about their appearance and personal wellness. The nail salon industry is rising up to cater to this need by offering professional nail treatments that enhance aesthetic appeal and cater to overall wellbeing.

Delving deeper into the market leaders, who are the key players that steer the course of this industry?

The Hammer & Nails Salon Group LLC, Milano Nail Spa The Heights, Bellacures, Regal Nails, Revive Nails & Spa, Allure Nails & Spa, SOHO Nail Spa, Hana Nails Salon, Shian Nails, ZAZAZOO Nail Salon, LUXURY NAILS, Nail Bar & Co, Queen Nails & Spa, Apple Nails & Spa, Nail Garden, Herbal Nail Bar, Nailaholics, LOTUS NAILBAR & SPA, DaviNails, and JJ nails & spa are among the significant companies operating in the nail salon market.

Can you please speculate on the emerging trends and partnerships that will shape the future of the nail salon market?

Industry leaders are adopting strategic partnerships in an effort to improve nail care services, enhance product durability, and introduce unique aesthetic options. For instance, in March 2023, XWELL, Inc., a US-based health and wellness solutions company, collaborated with Clockwork, a beauty technology firm, to launch an AI-powered express manicure service at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

How are the global markets segmented with respect to region and services?

Markets are segmented by service, customer preference, age group, application, and end-user. By service, the market offers manicure, pedicure, fiberglass and silk wraps, UV gel overlays and extensions, and acrylic overlays and extensions. Customer preference is categorized into luxury and budget-friendly experiences. Age groups include below 18, 19 to 40, 41 to 60, and above 60. Applications span the beauty and fashion industry, commercial, residential sectors, with end-users classified as women and men.

Turning to regional insights, which regions are the big players in the nail salon market?

Asia-Pacific led the nail salon market in 2024. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

