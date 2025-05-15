403
“Quantity has a quality all its own” suggests continuous incremental changes can eventually cause fundamental shift
(MENAFN) The phrase “quantity has a quality all its own,” often linked to Joseph Stalin but rooted in ancient dialectics, suggests that continuous incremental changes can eventually cause a fundamental shift—like individual grains of sand eventually forming a heap.
Guided by this belief in quantity over quality, Europe’s current crop of leaders—described here as a true kakistocracy, or rule by the least competent—rushed through massive new defense and spending packages in March 2025. These measures, pushed at both the EU and national levels (notably in Germany), amounted to over a trillion euros in new expenditures.
This hasty action was marketed as a necessary response to a supposedly imminent security crisis. Politicians and pundits warned that the U.S. was pulling away from Europe and that Russia was poised to exploit this gap and potentially invade. These fears were amplified during commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, invoking traumatic memories of Soviet domination in Eastern Europe. Yet this rhetoric overlooks the fact that the Soviet Union no longer exists and that Russia, while a successor state, is not the same entity as the USSR.
Critics argue that the defense spending spree is more about serving entrenched special interests—such as arms manufacturers—than solving real strategic problems. The process by which these enormous packages were adopted lacked transparency and scrutiny, and the content is equally suspect.
Moreover, the familiar economic warning that "there's no such thing as a free lunch" applies here. These programs are largely debt-financed, and their true costs—financial, social, and strategic—are likely to become painfully clear in the years ahead. The article points out that even food in military mess halls isn't exempt from this reality, emphasizing that Europe's security splurge could bring more harm than good.
