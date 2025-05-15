403
Devastating Highway Collision in Mexico Leaves at Least 21 Dead
(MENAFN) Authorities in Mexico's central-eastern state of Puebla confirmed a horrific highway accident on Wednesday that claimed the lives of at least 21 people. Puebla Interior Minister Samuel Aguilar conveyed the grim news via a post on the social media platform X, stating that the catastrophe involved a collision between three vehicles, leaving an unspecified number of others injured and requiring medical attention.
The fatal incident unfolded on Wednesday morning at the 31-kilometer mark of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, prompting a swift response from ambulances and various emergency services who are currently working diligently at the crash site.
Preliminary reports from local media suggest the chain of events leading to the tragedy began when a truck driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. This maneuver allegedly caused the truck to veer into the opposing lane of traffic, resulting in a collision with a passenger bus. Subsequently, the out-of-control truck reportedly crashed head-on into a transport van, exacerbating the already dire situation and contributing to the high number of fatalities. The investigation into the precise circumstances of the crash is likely to be ongoing as authorities work to piece together the sequence of events that led to this devastating loss of life.
