QSE Reveals Results Of MSCI Semi-Annual Review

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced yesterday the results of the May 2025 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes, confirming that there were no changes to the status of Qatari-listed companies.

QSE stated that the review results will take effect as of the market close on May 29, 2025.

The MSCI Equity Indexes undergo semi-annual reviews in May and November, in addition to quarterly reviews in February and August.

These reviews assess the eligibility of companies for inclusion, deletion, or reclassification based on a set of standardized criteria, including the free float available to foreign investors, trading volume, the size of a company's investable market capitalization, share liquidity, and turnover ratios on both monthly and annual bases.

The review processes conducted by MSCI and other index providers typically result in companies either maintaining their current status, being reclassified, or being added to or removed from the index.

Such changes can significantly influence investor sentiment. Upgrades in classification or new inclusions often attract international investors and fund managers, driving increased trading activity.

Conversely, exclusions or downgrades may lead to reduced interest and heightened share volatility.

