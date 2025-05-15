Qatar-US Energy Partnership Strategic, Enhances Global Market Stability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The ongoing cooperation between Qatar and the United States in the energy sector reflects a strategic partnership that spans key areas such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals, energy security, and clean technologies.

Two energy experts, in exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), described this partnership as a model to follow between two influential countries in the global energy markets. They emphasized that the bilateral cooperation has significantly contributed to global energy security through knowledge exchange, the development of LNG projects, and investments in sustainable energy.

The experts noted that this relationship is grounded in shared interests, including ensuring market stability, fostering innovation, and achieving sustainable economic growth. As such, energy cooperation has become a cornerstone of the broader relationship between the two countries.

Fahad Al Mohannadi, General Manager of Qatar Electricity and Water Company and former board member of QatarEnergy, stressed to QNA the pivotal role both Qatar and the US play in maintaining the security and stability of global energy supplies. He pointed out that both are among the world's largest producers and exporters of natural gas, adding that they cooperate strategically on managing LNG in global markets.

Al Mohannadi also highlighted the energy partnership between the two countries, referencing the Golden Pass project, which is expected to begin production soon. He noted that this project will create job opportunities, boost production growth, and in turn, support economic development.

He also said that the Qatar-US energy partnership will significantly contribute to stabilizing global markets and serve the mutual interests of both sides.

For his part, Oil and gas expert and former CEO of Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem) and Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC), Eng. Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari, described Qatar-US relations in the energy sector as a strategic partnership, particularly in the fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemicals.

In this regard, Al Kuwari said that Qatar-US energy ties have been deeply rooted for decades, forming a stable strategic alliance - especially in LNG and petrochemicals. He added that this cooperation elevated Qatar's status as a global energy leader while simultaneously supporting US energy security.

Al Kuwari noted that this collaboration dates back to the early 1990s, when US-based ExxonMobil partnered with QatarEnergy to develop North Field, the world's largest non-associated gas field. This partnership led to the establishment of a sophisticated LNG infrastructure, positioning Qatar as a top global LNG exporter.

He also highlighted the partnership's extension into the petrochemical sector, describing it as both effective and distinguished. In 2001, Chevron Phillips Chemical became a major partner in Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem), holding a 49 percent stake. Q-Chem complex in Mesaieed began operations in 2003, followed by Q-Chem II in 2005.

As part of expansion efforts, Al Kuwari pointed to a major petrochemical project launched in 2019 on the US Gulf Coast by QatarEnergy and Chevron Phillips Chemical, with an investment of $8bn. The project includes an ethylene cracker with a capacity of 2 million tons per year and two high-density polyethylene units, each with 1 million-ton annual capacity, underscoring the depth of mutual investment and industrial integration between the two nations.

He also referred to more recent joint initiatives, including the launch in 2024 of a massive petrochemical complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City by QatarEnergy and Chevron Phillips Chemical. This facility is expected to boost Qatar's petrochemical production capacity to approximately 14 million metric tons annually by 2026.