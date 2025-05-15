403
Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee's Unveils Its Brand Launch Campaign 'Too Cool To Have It Solo'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee has unveiled its campaign digital film, a refreshing and relatable take on the daily grind, with chance encounters turning into something more. In a world that's always on the move, the film beautifully captures how even fleeting moments can become memorable when shared over a chilled ready to drink coffee.
With its new-age appeal and the hook of“Coffee!, here?”, the campaign speaks directly to this new generation-encouraging them to take charge of moments that spark stories and connections and how a cold coffee this good never fails to start a conversation. In a world of quick scrolls and fleeting interactions, a can of Cold Coffee becomes more than just a refreshment-but an instant conversation starter that invites people to pause, engage, and rediscover the joy of simple, spontaneous encounters.
The brand's punchy slogan,“Too Cool to Have It Solo,” captures the essence of youthful camaraderie and the idea that coffee, like life, is best when shared. It reflects the brand's core belief-that coffee isn't just functional, but the coolest way to create a connection.
The Film: A Modern Meet Cute Brewed On the Go
Set in the heart of a bustling metro, the film captures a chance encounter between a young woman and a man. Amid the rush-hour chaos, she sketches him, and in that fleeting moment, their eyes lock. What begins as a quiet, almost unnoticed exchange quickly transforms into something electric-a spark, a smile, a shared glance, and the undeniable promise of something more. It's a story of connection, unspoken yet powerful, set in the heart of everyday life.
This urban story celebrates the unexpected magic of everyday life. With the playful exchange of“Coffee?” the film captures the beauty of spontaneous moments and the silent yet powerful chemistry that defines youth. One sip later, and they get lost in their own playful world full of possibilities, only to later snap back to reality, and their moment turns into a blissful memory.
Mr. Partha Biswas, President & Head - RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said,“Cold Coffee consumption is exploding in India and we have launched a truly indulgent range of On the Go, Ready-to-Drink cold coffees in delicious international flavours. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is an invitation for a meet cute which opens a world of possibilities the moment the cans are popped open.
Mr. Kiran Ramamurthy, President, 82.5 Communications said, "Coffee has always been a way for people to connect. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee takes that a step further by being available anytime, anywhere. It's not just a drink; it's a trigger for connections. And therefore, perfect for today's youth, who are so social and spontaneous, and actively seeking those real moments. Our campaign brings that to life, transforming the brand into more than just an icebreaker – a facilitator of genuine connections."
With its electric visuals, mesmerizing soundtrack, and relatable urban setting, the film is crafted to resonate with a generation that values authenticity of spontaneous connections. Every frame is designed to mirror real, unfiltered moments-where strangers become friends over a can of coffee.
Available in three indulgent flavours-French Vanilla, Belgium Chocolate & Swiss Caramel, -Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee brings a premium, indulgent experience to consumers on the go. The range is available across leading retail outlets and online platforms nationwide, offering cold coffee lovers a delicious way to savour their favourite brew anytime, anywhere.
About Tata Consumer Products Limited
Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.
