Russians Launch Massive Overnight Drone Attack At Village In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out a massive overnight drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure in one of the villages of Sumy community. A fire broke out at the site of the strikes.

This was reported on Facebook by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

The invaders used approximately ten attack drones for the assault.

“A fire broke out at the impact site. State Emergency Service (SES) units have been working there since night. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties,” said the head of the regional administration.

Damage assessment is still ongoing.

Death toll from Russian missile strike onrises to three

Earlier reports indicate that explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk during the night of May 15 as air defense systems responded to attacks.

Photo: SES of Ukraine