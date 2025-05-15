Russians Launch Massive Overnight Drone Attack At Village In Sumy Region
This was reported on Facebook by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.
The invaders used approximately ten attack drones for the assault.
“A fire broke out at the impact site. State Emergency Service (SES) units have been working there since night. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties,” said the head of the regional administration.
Damage assessment is still ongoing.Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to three
Earlier reports indicate that explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk during the night of May 15 as air defense systems responded to attacks.
Photo: SES of Ukraine
