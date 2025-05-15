403
Trump considers American recognition of Palestinian state
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering announcing American recognition of a Palestinian state during his upcoming visit to the Middle East—a move that could paradoxically benefit Israel’s regional standing, according to media sources.
The Media Line, citing a Gulf diplomatic source, reports that the White House is preparing a plan for Palestinian statehood that would explicitly exclude Hamas. This proposal could reshape the regional power dynamic and encourage further normalization between Israel and Arab nations.
Trump’s Middle East trip, scheduled for May 13–16, includes visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—three countries with major influence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and regional affairs. Saudi Arabia, which was also Trump’s first overseas destination during his previous term, remains a critical U.S. ally.
A central part of the visit will be the U.S.–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on May 14 in Riyadh, where Trump is expected to unveil a broader strategic vision for the Middle East. Alongside diplomatic goals, the summit will address trade, investment, and possible tariff relief for U.S. goods, as part of larger economic deals.
If Trump moves forward with recognizing a Palestinian state, it could act as a springboard to expand the Abraham Accords—the U.S.-brokered agreements that normalized ties between Israel and several Arab states beginning in 2020. Trump officials like Jason Greenblatt and Richard Goldberg are pushing to grow these accords by 2026, with Palestinian statehood—on revised terms—seen as a key to bringing Saudi Arabia on board.
Saudi officials have maintained that normalization with Israel depends on a credible path to Palestinian statehood and peace in Gaza. A formal U.S. endorsement of a Palestinian state could meet this requirement and help Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Accords, transforming regional diplomacy.
Qatar’s involvement will also be significant, especially as it continues to mediate between Israel and Hamas. Excluding Hamas from a future Palestinian state could position Qatar as a central diplomatic actor in any new arrangement.
Beyond political considerations, Trump’s visit will focus on economic priorities, including finalizing trade agreements and promoting oil price stability—a key issue for U.S. economic recovery. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former advisor, is expected to play a key role in the negotiations, given his strong ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his central role in the original Abraham Accords.
Despite potential controversy, analysts argue that recognizing Palestinian statehood could ultimately reinforce Israel’s position by unlocking broader regional acceptance and improving U.S. leverage in the Middle East.
