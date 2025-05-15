MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA)

1935 -- The 10th ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, visited Britain and discussed with Queen Mary means to boost bilateral ties.

1951 -- The first customs regulation was issued, reducing customs tariffs from 6.5 to four percent.

1963 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding the National Assembly's Statute outlining the membership of the parliament, which consisted of 50 MPs in addition to cabinet members, who were not members of parliament, not exceeding a third of the Assembly's membership.

1963 -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hoisted Kuwait's Flag among UN member states' flags, after the Security Council accepted the Gulf nation's membership request on May 14, 1963.

1972 -- Kuwait Cement Factory opened in Shuaiba, with a production capacity of 300,000 tons annually.

1982 -- An Amiri decree was issued to establish Kuwait Fire Directorate.

1996 -- State of Kuwait and Oman allowed travel of their citizens between their territories using only civil IDs.

2000 -- State of Kuwaiti security personnel arrested infiltrators recruited by the Iraqi intelligence to gather information on Kuwait and spread rumors. They were found in possession of narcotics.

2000 -- A specialized center was inaugurated at the Hunting and Equestrian Club to help conserve the Arab stallion breed.

2002 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Lebanon signed a KD 15.4-million loan to fund construction of 22 schools in Beirut.

2007 -- Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor ordered dissolution of Kuwait Olympic Committee's board and the boards of sports unions.

2010 -- Mohammad Ahmad Al-Rushaid, member of the first legislative council of 1963, passed away at the age of 90.

2012 -- Ibn Sina Hospital announced success of the first surgery to implant a device in two patients to decrease their Epileptic episodes.

2014 -- The National Assembly approved resignation of MPs Riadh Al-Adsani, Abdulkareem Al-Kanderi, Hussain Guwai'an, Ali Al-Rashed and Safaa Al-Hashem.

2014 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) opened the third largest fuel station in Luxembourg.

2015 -- The National Assembly approved a proposal to lower the age of retirement and early retirement in its second deliberation.

2016 -- Former MP and one of the most prominent politician Hamad Al-Jo'an, who contributed to establishment of the Public Institute for Social Security, passed away. He was 69.

2018 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced that the European Patent Office awarded Kuwaiti doctor Mansour Ahmad two patents in the fields of constructing water desalination plants and another on desalination and high salinity water desalination.

2018 -- Kuwaiti National Assembly approved a bill to amend the Social Security law, which grants voluntary retirement right for a male with 30 years in service and for a female with 25 years in service.

2018 -- Media figure and director Abdullah Al-Muhailan passed away. He was 74.

2024 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in a speech, after the government took constitutional oath, vowed to pursue with reforms and told the cabinet members accelerate development projects, develop health care and education, as well as protecting public funds. (end) bs