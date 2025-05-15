Chery UAE & AW Rostamani Receive 4 Prestigious Awards From Chery International, Named Best Dealer And Full-Star Outstanding Dealer

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)In an impressive achievement that highlights its robust business strategy in the UAE market, Chery UAE, represented by its official dealer AW Rostamani, has received four distinguished awards from Chery International, denoting the company's high sense of professionalism, remarkable performance, unmatched customer service and ongoing innovation efforts.

Recognized for its excellent facilities, thoughtful customer service, and outstanding sales performance, the company reaped the “Best Dealer” Award, which testifies to Chery UAE and AW Rostamani's superior ability to emerge as a benchmark, setting high standards for others to follow.

The company also received the “Full-Star Outstanding Dealer” Award , one of the most important awards to be granted by Chery International, which comes to underline Chery UAE's dedication, reliability and firm commitment to the brand's core philosophy in an ever-changing market, ensuring steady operations and laying the foundation for Chery's success.

Moreover, the Chery AW Rostamani team received the“ Superior Service Experience” Award, honoring the team's exceptional capabilities to create a memorable, high-quality service experience for customers.

Last but not least, the company earned the“ Future Ecology” Award, rewarding the team's continued focus on Chery's future technologies, notably in eco-robotics.

Commenting this milestone achievement, Chery UAE's Director Mr. Zaher Sabbagh said:“As Director of Chery UAE, I couldn't be prouder of the team working on this amazing brand for the quantum leaps they have taken towards positioning Chery as one of the most promising automotive brands in the UAE.”

He added: “Passion, commitment and hard work always pay off and I am confident that this quadruple win commanding our outstanding performance, world-class customer experience, and best sustainable technology practices is just the start of an extraordinary journey for Chery in the Emirates, supported by AW Rostamani's successful legacy, solid expertise and long-lasting experience in the market.”

One of the leading, most innovative car brands in China, Chery entered the Emirati market in October 2023 in partnership with respectable automotive dealer AW Rostamani who boasts a long and proven track record in elevating car dealership standards in the country. In less than 2 years, Chery UAE has sold over 2,000 cars in a fierce market dominated by other, well-established brands, illustrating the undeniable appeal of Chery as well as its advanced features whether in terms of safety, design or technology.