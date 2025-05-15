Boeing Gets Record Order From Qatar Airways

Dhaka: U S President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 15) Qatar Airways had placed a "record" order for 160 aircraft from Boeing, as he signed a raft of deals in Doha alongside Qatar's emir.

The order, Boeing's largest ever for its wide-body jets, deepens ties between the US aerospace giant and the giant Middle East carrier.

The agreement signed by the Doha-based carrier is for 160 aircraft, according to the White House, in what it said is the largest order in the American company's history.

The commitment provides a big commercial win for Boeing, which has come under pressure from Trump for delays on the latest Air Force One presidential jets. Qatar has long been a loyal Boeing customer, though the carrier also flies a large fleet of Airbus SE short- and longhaul aircraft.

Widebody aircraft have been in higher demand since the pandemic as global routes reopened and airlines sought to replenish their aging fleets. Emirates, Qatar Airway's bigger regional competitor, ordered more than 100 Boeing planes at the last Dubai Air Show in 2023, and carriers including Air India and British Airways have also snapped up more long-range planes.

The deal was announced during Trump's visit to Doha as part of a four-day trip to the Gulf, where he is expected to sign agreements that span defense, aviation, infrastructure and technology. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund placed a $4.8 billion Boeing order on Tuesday.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg attended the signing ceremony in Doha, alongside Stephanie Pope, the head of Boeing's commercial aircraft business. Ortberg also accompanied Trump to Saudi Arabia, part of a large delegation of business executives.

The airline is also considering a smaller number of the Airbus A350 aircraft, but is likely to announce that order during the Paris Air Show, media reported last week.

Qatar Airways operates a mix fleet of more than 200 narrowbody and widebody jets from both manufacturers. It operates more than 50 of the older Boeing 777 model, a popular jet in global airline fleets but also an increasingly old aircraft that many carriers are keen to replace.

