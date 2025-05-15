Empowering IBD Research: Ace Therapeutics Releases Customized IBD Animal Models

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ace Therapeutics released its customized IBD animal models developed to address the complex challenges of IBD drug discovery and therapeutic development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ace Therapeutics, a leading IBD research service company, revealed its novel IBD animal models, created to bridge the complex challenges of IBD drug discovery and innovative therapy development. The news is a significant milestone in bridging the gap between preclinical research and clinical success, as part of global efforts towards advancing precision medicine and regulatory compliance in medical innovation.

Animal models have been fundamental to the advancement of knowledge regarding inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Animal models allow scientists to investigate disease mechanisms, evaluate drug candidates, and analyze the complex interaction among genetics, immune system, and gut microbiota. Being a leading preclinical CRO for IBD , Ace Therapeutics offers a comprehensive range of customized in vivo and in vitro models of IBD to support drug discovery and preclinical development programs.

Ace Therapeutics' IBD Model Portfolio

Chemical-induced models

T cell transfer models

Anti-CD40-induced colitis models

Spontaneous gene mutation models

Genetically engineered models

Bacterial-induced models

With these models, Ace Therapeutics can help researchers analyze several readouts, including immunofluorescence (IF), immunohistochemistry (IHC), ELISA, in situ hybridisation (RNAscope), and cytokine profiling.

Key Features of Ace Therapeutics' IBD Models

Precision-Driven Design

The models incorporate genetic, immunological, and microbiome variables to mimic human IBD subtypes (e.g., Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis), enabling researchers to study disease mechanisms and therapeutic responses with unprecedented accuracy.

Regulatory-Ready Framework

Developed in compliance with stringent medical device and pharmacovigilance standards, these models align with global regulatory expectations, including the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR).

Integration with AI-Powered Analytics

Researchers can leverage Ace Therapeutics' proprietary platform to analyze drug efficacy, adverse events, and biomarker correlations, streamlining data interpretation for faster decision-making.

Ace Therapeutics' experimental models mimic aspects of IBD in humans and can be used to generate target validation and mechanism of action data to confirm the efficacy of novel therapies. Tailored models allow testing of condition-specific therapies, advancing the shift toward precision treatment. In addition to disease models, Ace Therapeutics also provides IBD drug development services, IBD pathogenesis analysis, and IBD biomarker discovery .

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a globally recognized provider of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) research services. The company offers solutions to advance basic IBD research, experimental modeling, and preclinical drug studies. Its services and expertise support clients in developing effective IBD therapies through consistent and high-quality data. With extensive experience in advancing novel therapeutic agents from early-stage in vitro testing to candidate nomination, Ace Therapeutics' technical team provides guidance on appropriate models and customized protocols aligned with research objectives.



