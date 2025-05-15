Novis Series iLuxury Award

AndaSeat Novis Series Wins Global Gold at 2025 iLuxury Awards for Outstanding Luxury Tech & Gadgets

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat proudly announces that its Novis Series ergonomic seating platform has been awarded Gold in the“Outstanding Luxury Tech and Gadgets – Global” category at the 2025 International Luxury Awards (iLuxury Awards). This accolade underscores AndaSeat's dedication to integrating advanced ergonomic engineering with refined design in the luxury technology sector.The iLuxury Awards celebrate excellence across the global luxury spectrum, recognizing innovation, craftsmanship, and influence within categories spanning design, technology, lifestyle, travel, and sustainability. This year's awards particularly honored products that seamlessly blend functionality with forward-thinking design-highlighting brands that are not only shaping markets but also redefining the luxury experience.Core Technology: Inside the Novis SeriesAndaSeat's Novis Series was selected for its architectural approach to ergonomic seating, offering a structure-centered solution that addresses modern postural challenges without compromising on material quality or visual elegance. The Novis platform integrates several key features designed to align with the evolving demands of work and recreation in digital-first environments.5cm Raised Lumbar SupportThe Novis Series introduces AndaSeat's first-ever raised lumbar design, a groundbreaking feature that sets it apart from other chairs in its class. The 5cm raised lumbar profile is tailored to mimic the natural curve of the spine, promoting healthier posture and reducing strain on the lower back. This design provides a deep, responsive level of support, instantly adapting to the user's needs.This integrated lumbar support system delivers a "zero waist suspension feeling"-a unique sensation that removes pressure from the lower back and enhances overall comfort. Such ergonomic care is typically found in chairs costing significantly more, making the Novis Series a standout in its price category.60kg/m3 Cold-Cure Foam CushioningThe Novis Series features 60kg/m3 cold-cure foam technology, a premium material that strikes the perfect balance between softness and firmness. This high-density foam provides precision support for the entire body, optimizing comfort for extended periods of use. Unlike traditional foam, which deteriorates over time, the cold-cure foam in the Novis Series retains its shape and density, guaranteeing long-term comfort and durability.Adjustable Recline and Rocking MechanismThe chair offers a recline range from 90° to 155°, allowing users to switch effortlessly from an upright, focused position to a relaxed, reclined state. The 15° rocking capability adds to the dynamic comfort, enabling subtle movement that can reduce fatigue during prolonged sitting.Customizable Seat Height and ArmrestsUsers can adjust the seat height by 10cm, accommodating a variety of desk heights and personal preferences. The armrests are vertically adjustable by 7cm, providing support for different arm positions and reducing strain on the shoulders and wrists.Material Options: PVC Leather and Linen FabricThe Novis Series is available in two premium upholstery options:Select PVC Leather: Known for its superior color retention and practical durability, this material is easy to clean and resistant to wear and tear, making it suitable for high-use environments.Premium Linen Fabric: Featuring a unique weave structure, the linen fabric enhances breathability and tactile comfort, delivering sweat-free comfort during extended use.Ergonomic Design for Diverse UsersThe Novis Series accommodates users from 155cm to 210cm in height and 35kg to 120kg in weight, showcasing its versatility across diverse body types. The chair's dimensions and adjustability ensure a comfortable fit for a wide range of users, whether for gaming, professional work, or study.Durable Construction and MobilityThe chair's professional-grade base system provides a rock-solid foundation, with options tailored to different models-iron for XL versions and nylon for L versions. The 60mm PU-coated wheels glide smoothly across all floor types, from carpets to hardwood, without leaving marks, ensuring noise-free operation suitable for various environments.Optional Memory Foam PillowsFor enhanced comfort, the Novis Series offers optional memory foam lumbar and head pillows. These accessories provide additional support and can be adjusted to suit individual preferences, further personalizing the seating experience.A Collaboration Born from Performance and Purpose“We are honored to receive this global recognition from the iLuxury Awards,” said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat.“The Novis Series reflects our belief that true luxury in technology lies not only in surface aesthetics but in the user experience it delivers day after day. This award affirms our continued focus on structural innovation, material durability, and inclusive ergonomic design.”The award citation recognized the Novis Series for "redefining the modern relationship between luxury and functionality," highlighting its ability to bridge professional ergonomics with accessible, daily-use form. The panel also praised AndaSeat's integration of long-term durability and aesthetic restraint-a balance that remains rare in the rapidly growing market for tech-enabled lifestyle products.Originally launched as part of AndaSeat's broader approach to inclusive ergonomic solutions, the Novis Series has gained attention among young professionals, students, and remote workers seeking reliable posture support without visual excess. The series' available configurations in PVC leather or breathable linen fabric, paired with its reinforced frame and customizable seating positions, were noted for setting new benchmarks in the category.This recognition places AndaSeat among a select group of international recipients celebrated for innovation and impact in the global luxury and technology sector. Previous winners in other categories have included leading names in architecture, automotive design, high-performance electronics, and next-generation hospitality.The 2025 edition of the iLuxury Awards emphasized cross-disciplinary excellence, with this year's jury panel composed of international experts in product design, industrial engineering, luxury brand strategy, and user-centered innovation.As the global conversation around ergonomics, productivity, and wellness continues to evolve, AndaSeat views this award as both a milestone and a mandate.“Our goal has always been to design with intention,” Zhou adds.“This award highlights that ergonomic utility and design precision are not separate from luxury-they are central to it.”More information about the AndaSeat Novis Series and its full range of ergonomic seating solutions is available at .About AndaSeatAndaSeat is a global leader in ergonomic seating solutions, specializing in gaming and professional chairs engineered for performance, comfort, and long-term spinal health. Originally established in 2007 with a foundation in motorsport seat design, AndaSeat has since expanded its expertise into esports, home office, and hybrid workspace applications. The brand is known for its commitment to structural innovation, high-durability materials, and user-focused design principles. Today, AndaSeat products are used by professionals, creators, students, and athletes in over 60 countries, combining function-driven engineering with a dedication to long-lasting ergonomics.

