Indians 'Boycott' Turkey & Azerbaijan: Here's Look At 5 Stunning Budget-Travel Options This Summer

Amid the ongoing tensions India and Pakistan , there has been calls for boycotting travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan . The two countries had openly supported Pakistan after India launched air strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip informed on Wednesday, that flight bookings to these two nations have dropped by 60 per cent in the last one week and cancellations surged to 250 per cent

“Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Türkiye decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period,” a MakeMyTrip spokesperson stated.

“In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company has already discontinued all promotions and offers on its platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations.

Here's a look at few other destinations where you can travel this summer:

Thailand and Vietnam

Thailand is known for its friendly locals, rich culture, delicious cuisine, and stunning landscapes. At the same time, affordable accommodations cater to budget-conscious travelers. A trip can be planned around Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Phi Phi Islands. But if you are looking for lesser-explored places, you can visit Ko Kut, Koh Lanta, Koh Lanta and other places.

Similarly, Vietnam with its captivating beauty and complex history also promises to create a memorable travel experience. Despite being extremely popular destinations in the country, Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, and the Ha Giang Loop are must-visit spots. The coffee and street food in Vietnam are to die for.

The best part is, both countries have recently scrapped visa requirements for tourists.

Singapore

Singapore remains another favourite travel destinations for Indians. The city's user-friendly infrastructure and excellent public transport system further enhance the travel experience.

Flights to Singapore from Delhi are around ₹35,000

Egypt

Egypt, home to the iconic Pyramids of Giza and the Nile, offers unforgettable experiences like the pyramid light show and a Nile cruise. With return flights from Mumbai to Cairo starting around ₹40,000 if booked early, and budget stays like hostels and B&Bs, a 4–5 day trip can be surprisingly affordable.

Cambodia, known for its ancient temples and rich cultural heritage, offers lush landscapes and clear skies for history lovers. Popular spots like Siem Reap and Phnom Penh are easy on the wallet, with flights from Mumbai around ₹35,000 and budget-friendly stays.