Al Ain will host the 6th edition of IMMAF Youth World Championships in July.
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, May 14– The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that the 6th edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships will be held in Al Ain Region for the first time from July 21 to 27, 2025.
The tournament will be held at the Al Ain Convention Centre (ADNEC Al Ain), with over 1,000 male and female athletes from 60 countries competing in the championship's largest edition to date. The championship, organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the fourth year in a row, serves as a global platform to discover emerging talents in mixed martial arts and to strengthen the UAE's position as a leading international sports destination.
The championship is the culmination of a long-standing collaboration between IMMAF and the UAEJJF, with a prior agreement extended last year to continue hosting the event in Abu Dhabi for three more years, from 2025 to 2027.
His Excellency Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's Board Member, stated, "We are committed to delivering an exceptional edition of the championship and take pride in hosting top emerging talents from around the world." This underlines the UAE's strong position as a prime platform for organising and hosting big international competitions and a desirable destination for athletes worldwide. This tournament builds on the nation's successful sporting events, which have received considerable international praise. It also plays an important role in our attempts to expand the sport within the country by motivating our athletes to excel and earn top honours."
He further explained: "The selection of Al Ain Region is due to its historical significance, rich cultural heritage, tourist attractions, and natural landscapes, which complement the championship's dynamic atmosphere to offer an unprecedented experience for participants and spectators."
Kerrith Brown President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) said: “The IMMAF Youth World Championships continue to set the global benchmark for youth development in mixed martial arts, and we’re proud to see the event grow year after year. This year, we’re honoured to bring the Championships to the world-class Al Ain Convention Centre in collaboration with the UAE MMA Federation, marking an exciting new chapter for IMMAF.
With over 1,000 youth athletes expected to compete, the 2025 edition will be our largest yet. It’s a powerful statement about the future of MMA, and I look forward to witnessing the next generation of stars take centre stage.”
The previous three editions of the championship were successful in attracting large audiences and participation from over 50 national teams, demonstrating the UAE's leadership's ongoing support as well as the organising and supporting bodies' success in providing a professional competitive environment and advanced infrastructure that meets international standards.
