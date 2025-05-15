403
ICAI Issues Clarion Call to over 14 Lakh Members and Students to stand in Solidarity with the Armed Forces and the Nation
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 14th May 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the world’s largest accounting body, set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India, has extended its support to the Government and Indian Army for the recent action against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
With a vast network comprising over 1.4 million members and students spread across 5 Regional Councils, 177 Branches in India, as well as more than 40,000 members in 52 Overseas Chapters and 33 Representative Offices across 47 countries, ICAI is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in humanitarian efforts. In this time of heightened tension, the Institute reaffirms its steadfast commitment to national solidarity and stands ready to support the country and its people.
ICAI has a widespread presence across nearly 17,000 pin codes in India, including over 13 branches located near the India-Pakistan border. Chartered Accountants in these bordering regions are well-positioned to go beyond symbolic support by actively volunteering their time, expertise and resources to assist local communities and authorities wherever required. Through ICAI robust local networks, members and student volunteers can collaborate with government agencies, NGOs and relief organizations to deliver timely and effective aid to those in need.
ICAI volunteers can play a vital role in facilitating relief efforts - evacuations, setting up shelter camps for displaced civilians, arranging for ambulance services, oxygen cylinders and distributing essential medicines. They can also organize blood donation camps and other critical aid services. In addition, the ICAI fraternity is urged to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious or anti-national activities and stand prepared to support national security during this critical time.
CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI,
During his address to the CA Fraternity, he sa d,¦#8220;“ICAI salutes the courage and determination of our soldiers. We share immense pride in their valour in avenging the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. Oper‘tion …#8217;SINDOOR’ is a powerful message from a New Bharat, one that asserts there will be no compromise when it comes to protec’ing India’s sovereignty. ICAI has always lived by the p‘inciple of ⦣8217;Nation First’. In every storm that has shaken our country, we have stood strong as a pillar of support to ”u motherland,”.
The President further urged all ICAI members and students to rise to the occasion, remain alert and uphold the highest ideals of service by protecting the integrity and security of the nation.
“Let us come together in this critical hour. Let the CA fraternity lead by example, proving that we are not only financial stewards but also pillars of strength, compassion and resil”ence for our nation,” he added.
CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice-P esi“ent, ICAI, said “We are financial soldiers of our motherland. In every hour of national need, we stand”ready to serve our country,”
ICAI has a proud legacy of contributing to national causes and supporting citizens during times of crisis. During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, ICAI members provided pro-bono services to the families of martyrs. I the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI extended support to grieving families, offered scholarships to students who lost parents and waived fees so the dreams could continue. Members of the Institute also organized food drives, blood and plasma donation camps and vaccination camps not only for our members but public at large.
Through our Regional Councils, Branches, Overseas Chapters, Study Circles and Study Chapters, IC’I’s special COVID Task Forces delivered critical —id — in luding oxygen cylinders and concentrators, arranging for hospital beds, medicines, ambulances and meals. Several branches also donated vital supplies to hospitals, strengthening local healthcare infrastructure when it was needed most.
These contributions are not just statistics they are the footprints of compassion of the ICAI fr ternity to our Mother India. As a trusted p rtner in nation-building, ICAI remains committed to support the Armed Forces, the Prime Minister and the citizens of India. The Institute continues to inspire financial professionals to rise beyond the profession and lead with patriotism, compassion and unwavering duty to the nation.
