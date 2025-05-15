403
Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Movements
(MENAFN) Over the last two days, Taiwan reported a significant presence of Chinese military assets operating near its borders.
According to the Ministry of National Defense, numerous Chinese aircraft and naval forces were observed, reflecting ongoing regional tensions.
The Ministry noted the detection of 29 Chinese military aircraft sorties, alongside the movement of nine warships and two additional vessels, as reported by a news agency.
Notably, 18 of these aircraft breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone.
In reaction to these maneuvers, Taiwan mobilized its own aircraft and naval units, while also activating land-based missile defense systems to surveil and respond to Chinese military operations.
There was no immediate comment from Beijing regarding these developments.
Since September 2020, Taiwan’s defense officials have documented a consistent increase in China’s use of what are referred to as "gray zone" strategies.
This approach involves the gradual escalation of military activities without engaging in full-scale combat, aiming to assert control and test Taiwan’s defenses.
Beijing continues to view Taiwan as a renegade region, whereas the government in Taipei maintains its stance on sovereignty and independence.
