403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air Arabia reports strong first quarter 2025 net profit of AED 355 million, up 34%
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Bahrain, Manama, May 14, 2025: Air Arabia (PJSC), the first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator in the Middle East and North Africa, today reported a strong first quarter of 2025 financial and operational results, as the airline continued to expand its network and further strengthening its leadership position in the market.
Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 355 million for the first three months ending March 31, 2025; an increase of 34 percent compared to AED 266 million registered in the corresponding quarter in 2024. In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of AED 1.75 billion, a 14 percent increase compared to the first quarter of last year. More than 4.9 million passengers flew with Air Arabia Group between January and March 2025 across the carri’r’s operating hubs, an increase of 11 percent compared to the total number of passengers carried in the first quarter of last year, while the air’ine’s average seat load f–ctor – or passengers carried as a percentage of availabl– seats – during the first three months of 2025 stood at an impressive 84% per cent.
Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arab“a, said: “The strong start to 2025 reflect’ Air Arabia’s continued resilience and strategic agility in navigating a constantly evolving regional and global landscape. Our robust financial and operational performance in the first quarter underscores the success of our low-cost business model, the effectiveness of our disciplined cost management, and our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and delivering exceptional value to”our customers”.
The first quarter net profit was supported by strong passenger demand and steady revenue growth, despite the impact of seasonality shift due to the month of Ramadan, fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations in key markets, and ongoing supply chain challenges that contributed to higher inflationary costs across the industry.
Al Thani added: " Despite ongoing regional and global challenges including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Air Arabia continues to deliver strong performance while expanding its network and maintaining high levels of service reliability. These results reflect the Group’s solid fundamentals, its ability to deliver true value, and its continued progress toward growth while actively shaping the evolving aviation landscap”.”
Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 355 million for the first three months ending March 31, 2025; an increase of 34 percent compared to AED 266 million registered in the corresponding quarter in 2024. In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of AED 1.75 billion, a 14 percent increase compared to the first quarter of last year. More than 4.9 million passengers flew with Air Arabia Group between January and March 2025 across the carri’r’s operating hubs, an increase of 11 percent compared to the total number of passengers carried in the first quarter of last year, while the air’ine’s average seat load f–ctor – or passengers carried as a percentage of availabl– seats – during the first three months of 2025 stood at an impressive 84% per cent.
Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arab“a, said: “The strong start to 2025 reflect’ Air Arabia’s continued resilience and strategic agility in navigating a constantly evolving regional and global landscape. Our robust financial and operational performance in the first quarter underscores the success of our low-cost business model, the effectiveness of our disciplined cost management, and our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and delivering exceptional value to”our customers”.
The first quarter net profit was supported by strong passenger demand and steady revenue growth, despite the impact of seasonality shift due to the month of Ramadan, fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations in key markets, and ongoing supply chain challenges that contributed to higher inflationary costs across the industry.
Al Thani added: " Despite ongoing regional and global challenges including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Air Arabia continues to deliver strong performance while expanding its network and maintaining high levels of service reliability. These results reflect the Group’s solid fundamentals, its ability to deliver true value, and its continued progress toward growth while actively shaping the evolving aviation landscap”.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment