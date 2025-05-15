Vallourec First Quarter 2025 Results
|in € million, unless noted
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2024
|QoQ chg.
|YoY chg.
|Tubes volume sold (k tonnes)
|314
|362
|292
|(49)
|21
|Iron ore volume sold (m tonnes)
|1.6
|1.3
|1.4
|0.26
|0.2
|Group revenues
|991
|1,065
|990
|(74)
|1
|Group EBITDA
|207
|214
|235
|(7)
|(28)
|(as a % of revenue)
|20.9%
|20.1%
|23.7%
|0.8 pp
|(2.8) pp
|Operating income (loss)
|148
|229
|174
|(82)
|(26)
|Net income, Group share
|86
|163
|105
|(77)
|(19)
|Adj. free cash flow
|168
|178
|171
|(10)
|(3)
|Total cash generation
|104
|253
|101
|(149)
|3
|Net debt (cash)
|(112)
|(21)
|485
|(91)
|(597)
Information and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“may”,“assume”,“plan”,“intend”,“will”,“should”,“estimate”,“risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marches financiers, or“AMF”), including those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 27, 2025, under filing number n° D. 25-0192.
Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned against relying on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. Vallourec disclaims any intention or obligation to complete, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute any offer to purchase or exchange, nor any solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange securities of Vallourec. or further information, please refer to the website .
Future dividends and share buyback authorizations will be assessed on a yearly basis by the Board of Directors taking into account any relevant factor in the future, and will be subject to Shareholders' approval. The Board of Directors will have discretion to employ share buybacks throughout the year, up to the limits authorized by the relevant resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting.
Presentation of Q1 2025 Results
Conference call / audio webcast on May 15th at 9:30 am CET
- To listen to the audio webcast: To participate in the conference call, please dial (password:“Vallourec”):
- +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (UK) +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France) +1 786 697 3501 (USA)
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
