Ensurge Micropower ASA – 1Q 2025
Successfully demonstrated and shipped 11L/10 μm
batteries, which performed to expectations at
customer site: fast charging/pulse discharging
Further progressed negotiations with a Fortune 500
partner about a Joint Development Agreement
(JDA) for the next-generation batteries
Finalized all critical technology issues and achieved
90% assembly yield
Filed critical IP related to technical fixes and
manufacturing process innovation
24/7 shift structure implemented to reduce cycle
time and increase stack output
Strengthened development pace has resulted in an
increasing customer pipeline and new technology
inquiries
About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery. With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise. Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.
