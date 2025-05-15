403
Martin Couvra won the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Bringing together some of the finest talent, the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open delivered four days of world-class golf at Regnum Carya Golf & Resort in Antalya. Rising above a fiercely competitive field, Martin Couvra emerged victorious with a total of 267 (-17) strokes, with Haotong Li and Jorge Campillo finishing as runners-up with a total of 269 (-15). The award was presented to Martin Couvra by the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak and Turkish Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer Ahmet Olmuştur. At the ceremony, Leon Açıkalın was also presented with the award for “Best Domestic Player”.
The award ceremony took place with the participation of Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Turkish Parliament Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Governer of Antalya Hulusi Şahin, Turkish Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer and Turkish Golf Federation Board Member Ahmet Olmuştur, President of the Turkish Golf Federation Yıldırım Demirören, Chairman of the Board of Regnum Carya Fikret Öztürk, and DP World Tour’s Director of Tournament Business Mark Casey.
Commenting on the tournament Turkish Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer Ahmet Olmuştur said: “We are thrilled to bring back the Turkish Airlines Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments of the DP World Tour. As Turkish Airlines, we are committed to bridging continents, cultures, and travelers all around the world, a mission we share with sports, golf in particular. We hope golf enthusiasts enjoyed both the fierce competition and the breathtaking nature of Antalya.”
DP World Tour’s Director of Tournament Business Mark Casey said: “We would like to thank our title partner Turkish Airlines for helping us to deliver a wonderful week to mark the return of the Turkish Airlines Open to the Race to Dubai. The feedback has been really positive so far, due in no small part to the first-class facilities at Regnum Carya, and we are delighted to have worked with all of our partners to get the European Swing off to a memorable start.”
Turkish Airlines’ commitment to golf spans both professional and amateur levels. Since 2013, the flag carrier has hosted the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, world’s largest amateur golf tournament. This year, the tournament is taking place in 117 destinations across 73 countries.
