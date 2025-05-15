Keeta Reveals Saudi's Food Delivery Trends In Q1 2025

RIYADH, RIYADH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China's on-demand delivery giant, has released Q1 2025 insights, revealing what the Saudi population ordered, where food trends are shifting, and how delivery is becoming a seamless part of daily life. With over 30,000 registered delivery riders and 25,000+ restaurant partners across the Kingdom, Keeta's footprint is now matched by real-time data on local tastes and behaviors.

Keeta Q1 2025 by the Numbers:

.The majority of total orders = Fast Food

.Nearly one in five total orders = Desserts & Beverages

.244 orders placed by one user in Q1 2025

.<1 minute = fastest recorded delivery

.SAR 4,791 = largest order (with traditional Saudi goat feast and 83 items!)

.Regularly among the top 5 of total orders nationwide = Italian cuisine

Tastes That Defined Q1 2025:

.Fast food was the #1 choice across the Kingdom's major cities, including Jeddah, Madinah, Makkah. Riyadh followed closely, still ranking among the top.

.Arabic cuisine came in as a strong second, especially popular in Al Ahsa, Riyadh, and Dammam-each making around one-fifth of local orders.

.Desserts and beverages together made up nearly 1 in 5 orders, showing a growing craving for indulgent extras, especially during mid-day and evening hours.

.Italian cuisine consistently ranked in the top 5 across all major cities, reflecting its steady and widespread popularity in Saudi Arabia.

City-by-City Cravings:

.Jeddah: Burgers, fried chicken, and soft drinks led orders

.Riyadh: Strong demand for grilled meats and Arabic platters

.Makkah: Known for large, traditional group meals

.Madinah: A balance of international chains and sweets

.Dammam: Arabic meals took precedence over desserts or drinks

.Al Kharj: Topped the Kingdom for beverage orders

.Al Ahsa: Dual dominance in Arabic meals and dessert cravings

Biggest Order? A feast Like No Other

One of the standout moments from the quarter was a delivery totaling SAR 4,791, the largest single order of the quarter. With 83 items packed into a single drop-off, it pushed the boundaries of what "on-demand" really means. The food arrived so fast, it might've beaten the customer's microwave to the finish line. Whether it was a family feast, a surprise celebration, or a week's worth of planning in one tap, the order showcased Keeta's ability to deliver more than just meals, it delivers scale, speed, and a whole lot of flavors.

Alignment with Vision 2030:

Keeta's growth supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions by empowering local businesses, enhancing quality of life through tech, and transforming the food delivery ecosystem with smart, scalable logistics.

