Key Information Relating To Cash Dividend
|Dividend amount:
|NOK 0.3125 per share
|Declared currency:
|NOK
|Last day including right:
|21 May 2025
|Ex-date:
|22 May 2025
|Record date:
|23 May 2025
|Payment date:
|2 June 2025 (on or about)
|Date of approval:
|14 May 2025, based on authorization granted 6 June 2024
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at
