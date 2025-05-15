Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Jammu And Kashmir Today
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, and is learnt to have discussed the security situation in the wake of the pause on Operation Sindoor. He was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting, where they discussed the current situation and India's preparedness.
"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism and our unwavering pledge for justice. It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in the 22-minute address.
(This is a developing story)Key Takeaways
- The visit underscores the government's focus on national security. Engagement with local officials may influence future defense policies. The visit reflects ongoing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.
