Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Report To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) is a biodegradable thermoplastic polymer commonly utilized in both medical and industrial sectors. It is produced through the polymerization of glycolic acid and is recognized for its exceptional tensile strength and strong biocompatibility. In the medical field, PGA is widely applied in tissue engineering, absorbable sutures, and drug delivery systems. Its capability to break down into harmless byproducts, such as glycolic acid, makes it ideal for use in temporary implants. In industrial settings, PGA is found to be used in packaging materials and oil recovery processes. Thanks to its biodegradability and robust mechanical characteristics, PGA plays a key role in promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable applications.

Market Dynamics Rising number of surgical procedures globally drives the global market

A major aspect propelling the growth of the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market is the increasing volume of surgical procedures performed across the world. Polyglycolic acid is extensively utilized in the manufacture of absorbable sutures due to its superior biodegradability and compatibility with human tissue. Factors such as the surging incidence of chronic illnesses, a growing elderly population, and the expanding adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are all driving the rise in surgical interventions.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than 300 million surgeries are conducted worldwide each year. In the United States alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that around 51.4 million inpatient surgical procedures are carried out annually.

This upward trend in surgical procedures is significantly boosting the demand for absorbable materials like PGA.

R&D in blending PGA with other biopolymers creates tremendous opportunities

Ongoing research and development in the blending of Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) with other biopolymers are crucial to overcoming some of its inherent limitations, such as brittleness and limited ductility. These advancements aim to create more versatile and functional materials suitable for a broader range of applications. By combining PGA with other biodegradable polymers, researchers can optimize its mechanical properties, making it more adaptable for use in various industries, including packaging and medical devices.

For instance, a 2023 study improved PGA's ductility by blending it with polycaprolactone (PCL) using an ionic chain extender. This method enhances compatibility between PGA and PCL, increasing ductility from 7.2% to 26.6%. This advancement shows promise for applications in biodegradable packaging and flexible medical devices, expanding PGA's potential in sustainable and functional products.

Such innovations open up opportunities for PGA in applications requiring more flexibility while maintaining sustainability.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share in the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high surgical volumes. The U.S., in particular, witnesses substantial demand for PGA-based absorbable sutures and implants used in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and cosmetic surgeries. Companies such as BMG Incorporated and Kureha America are actively engaged in PGA production and research, reinforcing the regional market.

Furthermore, the oil and gas industry in the U.S. and Canada increasingly utilizes PGA-based degradable frac plugs to enhance drilling efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The region also benefits from favorable regulatory frameworks promoting biodegradable materials, boosting the use of PGA in packaging and agricultural applications. Continued innovation and partnerships between biotech firms and research institutions further position North America as a key hub for PGA development and commercialization.

Key Highlights



The global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market size was valued at USD 5.09 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 5.55 billion in 2025 to reach USD 11.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By form, the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market is segmented into fiber, film, granules, and others. The fiber segment held the largest market share.

By the end-user industry, the market is segmented into medical, oil and gas, packaging, agriculture, and other sectors. The medical industry segment dominated the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Kureha CorporationCorbion N.V.BMG IncorporatedEvonik Industries AGMitsubishi Chemical CorporationTeleflex IncorporatedHuizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co. Ltd.Foryou Medical Recent Developments

In April 2025 – Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) has revealed plans to increase its production capacity for flame-retardant compounds at its manufacturing sites in Jiangsu, China, and Tiffauges, France. These compounds, which utilize polyolefins and thermoplastic elastomers, are primarily used in cable sheathing applications across sectors such as mobility, telecommunications, construction, and gas. The expansion is intended to address rising global demand, with the Chinese facility set to begin operations in April 2025 and the French facility following in January 2026.

Segmentation

By FormFiberFilmGranulesOthersBy End-Use IndustryMedicalOil & GasPackagingAgricultureOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa