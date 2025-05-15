Solvent Recovery And Recycling Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Solvent recovery and recycling involve reclaiming and reusing solvents that have been used in industrial or laboratory operations. Rather than discarding these used solvents, recovery systems clean and purify them using methods such as distillation, filtration, or adsorption. This process helps cut down hazardous waste, reduce operational expenses, and lessen environmental harm. In many cases, the recovered solvents can be reused in the same applications without compromising performance or quality. Commonly implemented in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors, solvent recovery supports sustainability by preserving resources and ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Market Dynamics Stringent environmental regulations drive the global market

Stringent environmental regulations surrounding solvent disposal and emissions are significantly propelling the growth of the global solvent recovery and recycling market . Governments worldwide are implementing more rigorous policies to control industrial waste and reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, aiming to address environmental and public health concerns. As a result, industries are under growing pressure to meet regulatory requirements that limit carbon output and the release of harmful chemicals.

In May 2025, the U.S. Senate overturned an EPA regulation that had previously enforced strict emission limits on facilities releasing seven highly hazardous air pollutants, such as mercury and dioxins. The rule had required over 1,800 industrial sites to cut emissions, particularly benefiting vulnerable populations in heavily impacted areas like Louisiana's“Cancer Alley.”

These kinds of regulatory actions underscore the increasing need for efficient solvent recovery solutions.

Rising collaboration between industries and third-party recyclers creates tremendous opportunities

The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness is prompting industries to form alliances with specialized solvent recycling companies. These collaborations allow manufacturers to delegate complex solvent recovery tasks, lower their operational expenses, and adhere to stringent environmental regulations. Third-party recyclers contribute advanced technology and specialized knowledge to enhance solvent reuse and reduce the generation of hazardous waste.

A significant recent example is the strategic alliance formed in April 2024 between Tradebe Environmental Services and Veolia North America. Under this three-year partnership, Tradebe will gain access to Veolia's forthcoming high-temperature thermal treatment facility in Gum Springs, Arkansas, which is slated to begin operations in 2025. This facility is designed to offer safe, efficient, and dependable hazardous waste treatment solutions, addressing the increasing needs of the U.S. industrial sector.

Such strategic partnerships are anticipated to expand, unlock new revenue opportunities and strengthen environmental compliance across various industries.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant share in the Global Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and industrial practices focused on sustainability. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set strict standards for solvent disposal, prompting industries to adopt recycling technologies. For example, the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in the U.S. have embraced solvent recovery to reduce both operational costs and environmental impact.

Additionally, Canada's growing focus on green manufacturing practices has fueled investments in solvent recycling solutions. The region's industrial sectors, particularly in automotive and electronics, also contribute to the demand for efficient solvent management systems. Companies like Solvay and Veolia are investing in North American operations, tapping into the expanding market for solvent recycling. The region's push for sustainability is expected to drive further adoption of solvent recovery systems in the coming years.

The global solvent recovery and recycling market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 1.19 billion in 2025 to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type of solvent, the global solvent recovery and recycling market is segmented into aromatic solvents, aliphatic solvents, alcohol-based solvents, chlorinated solvents, and other solvents.

In terms of recovery methods, the market is divided into distillation, absorption, membrane filtration, extraction, evaporation, and others.

By the end-user industry, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, printing, chemicals, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Veolia Environmental ServicesClean Harbors, Inc.Recochem Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Solvent Recovery SolutionsSustainable Solvents Inc.Renaissance ChemicalsSafety-Kleen Systems Inc.Delta SeparationsAquabio Recent Developments

In February 2025 – A leading pharmaceutical company is advancing its sustainability initiatives by implementing an innovative solvent recycling system in its laboratories. Through the installation of 17 SPR-200 units from Biotech Fluidics, the company is effectively minimizing waste and reducing its environmental footprint, all while maintaining optimal performance in high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) processes.

By Type of SolventAromatic SolventsAliphatic SolventsAlcohol-based SolventsChlorinated SolventsOther SolventsBy Recovery MethodDistillationAbsorptionMembrane FiltrationExtractionEvaporationOthersBy End-user IndustryPaints & CoatingsPrintingChemicalsElectronicsPharmaceuticalsOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa