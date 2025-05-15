The Grain De Caf Collection

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Grain de Caf, a collection that never ceases to dazzle, is completed by creations that enhance volume or energise with precious ingredients. The inspiration was drawn from the heart of the Maison's stylistic vocabulary, based on two cherished elements at Cartier: flora crafted in yellow gold and the ordinary made precious. A powerful duo that builds on the 'Toussaint taste' and is enriched by a wealth of new interpretations.

RECREATING LINES, EXPLORING VOLUME

It doesn't take much for everything to change: in this new chapter in the collection, the original Grain de Caf codes are transposed into a new architecture. On each piece, a line of diamonds forms the central axis from which coffee beans of varying sizes fan out. There's the necklace with its moving beads, and the hoop earrings, which give their retro style a contemporary twist. The bangle bracelet and ring, a nod to the cocktail rings of the 1950s, are being produced in a limited edition.

This sunny jewellery honours codes and blurs lines, playing on the softness of white gold and the flamboyance of contrasts. It's a unique blend of vintage spirit and contemporary style, combined with a familiar feeling for precious objects that we'd like to pass on.

These pieces are the result of exceptional jewellery-making, which took almost 120 hours for the necklace, 64 for the bracelet, 54 for the hoop earrings and 26 for the ring.







PUSHING PRECIOUS BOUNDARIES

Two new creations complete the collection: a brooch and a bracelet featuring all the Grain de Caf attributes: the mobility of the beans and their gentle clinking, the striated or smooth yellow gold, the gadroons, the Palm Tree chain with its woven effect and the closed gem setting. Added to this is the ultimate preciousness of platinum, which enhances the fire of diamonds, and the pleasure of moving jewellery, with its ever more voluptuous sound.

Mounted on a Palm Tree chain, the bracelet features a novel construction, with one side left open and the other with a discreet hinge hidden beneath a coffee bean. 179 diamonds scattered across the grains, sporadically or in full pav. The contrasting textures of the smooth, striated and cobbled surfaces add a sensual dimension that is enhanced by the mobility of the grains, an invitation to touch. Reflecting Cartier's jewellery excellence, the bracelet required 43 hours of jewellery-making, 31 hours of setting and 15 hours of polishing.



The brooch is a supple cluster illuminated by 70 diamonds, worn with style and spirit. The opulence of its volumes, the interplay of the grains and the beauty of the materials ensure a high-precision composition which is the product of 21 hours of jewellery-making, 13 hours of setting and 5 hours of polishing.





