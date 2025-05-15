Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Paddy Fields Are Turning Into Shopping Complexes

File Photo by Parvaiz Bhat

Every year, from May through the end of June, Kashmir comes alive with a kind of quiet energy. It's paddy seedling season-one of the most cherished and defining rhythms of life in Kashmir.

You can feel it in the air. Families prepare their fields. Tools like spades and mattocks are pulled out, sharpened, or repaired by local blacksmiths. Sometimes we buy new ones. Neighbors lend a hand. Children join their parents in the fields, laughing and playing between the rows. Even government and private employees take a day off to help. It's not just work, it's tradition.

It all starts in early April, when rice seeds are first sown in specially prepared seedbeds. After about 40 days, these seeds grow into seedlings, ready to be transplanted. Before that happens, a lot of groundwork is needed, literally.

Fields are cleaned, weeds are removed, and the soil is cut and dug in careful shapes to prepare it for tillage. Manure is added to improve fertility and support upright seedling growth.

In the next stage, tractors and tillers replace oxen as fields are ploughed and soaked with water over two to three days.

Not all fields are the same. Some are marshy, naturally rich in water. Others are dry and depend on canals and drains for irrigation. Once the soil is saturated, final tillage begins.

Then comes leveling. Water must flow evenly, so the land is smoothed out, and mud walls, called Bare Baren, are built and polished to prevent leakage. A special fertilizer is applied to keep weeds at bay.

And then it begins. Farmers fan out across the fields, carrying the young green seedlings in baskets or on their backs. Women, often the most skilled in this work, plant each one with care. As they do, they sing songs, often in praise of Sufi saints.

It's hard, wet, muddy work, but the atmosphere is filled with joy. It's one of the most soulful scenes in our agricultural life.

But things have changed.

Over the past decade, fewer people want to get involved. Some are too busy. Others just don't care anymore. Many now see the paddy season as an inconvenience, especially when June rolls around. They assign the work to migrant laborers from Bihar, who arrive in groups to take over planting duties.

There's no doubt that technology has changed life in the Valley, for better and worse. With new tools and new jobs, farming seems less appealing. As a result, land that once produced rice and fed families is being sold for commercial purposes. Warehouses, shops, and housing developments rise where paddy once grew.

This is not just about land use. It's about who we are.

These customs, passed down through generations, are part of our culture. They reflect a way of life built on connection to the soil, to each other, to something greater. When we lose that, we lose more than tradition. We lose memory. We lose identity.

The land still holds value, yes. But not just as real estate. It is our natural inheritance. A resource meant for growing, feeding, sustaining. If we keep selling it off, what will our children inherit? A memory of fields that once were?

Paddy season used to bring people together. It still can. But only if we choose to hold on to it.

Sincerely

Mudasir Ali