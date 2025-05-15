Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Attack: FIR Against Soldier Over 'Inside Job' Claim

2025-05-15 01:06:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An FIR was registered on Wednesday against a missing soldier after a video appeared on social media in which he had claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was an“inside job”.

The soldier, Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, is a sepoy of 29 Rashtriya Rifles and a resident of the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to police.

“The missing report... was lodged on 11.03. 2025. (It) has been converted into an FIR after a video showing him surfaced on social media,” a police official said.

In the video, Sofi claims that he is aware of“each and everything and how fake encounters are being done.”

“Indian government, RAW, IB and Army were involved in the Pahalgam attack. I wanted to stay silent, but my conscience does not allow me to remain silent anymore,” says the soldier in the video.

The soldier also mentions that his parents had committed a mistake by making him join the armed forces.

The police official said the video, verified by Sofi's father and uncle, prompted the registration of FIR No. 75/2025 under Sections 197(d), 152 BNS at Police Station Ganderbal.

Section 197 of the BNS deals with offences related to imputations, assertions or communications prejudicial to national integration. The section covers making false or misleading statements that could endanger India's sovereignty, unity, or integrity.

Section 152 deals with the acts endangering India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

The police official said preliminary enquiry has revealed the soldier was involved in online gambling and had debts exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

An investigation has been initiated, the official added.

