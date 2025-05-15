Turkish, Ukranian Fms Met On Upcoming Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
According to a report by Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan told Sybiha that, Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support, including holding talks, to help achieve peace.
After the meeting, Sybiha wrote on the social media platform X that, he and Fidan thoroughly discussed ways to advance a“meaningful peace process.”
“I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a full and durable ceasefire, as well as, our offer of the highest-level direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia,” he wrote.
On Sunday, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. That same day, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated he would be prepared to meet with Putin in Istanbul.
Earlier yesterday, Russian presidential aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that, the Russian delegation would address political and technical issues at the upcoming talks, and the topics on the agenda will guide the selection of the delegation.– NNN-TRT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment