About 279,000 Civilians Remain In Donetsk Region Regional Authorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Approximately 279,000 civilians, including 21,169 children, currently remain in the part of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian government. Mandatory evacuation in the region is ongoing.

This was reported on May 14 during an online briefing by Dmytro Petlin, an official responsible for civil protection, mobilization and defense in the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Evacuation measures in the region are ongoing. As of May 13, the total number of civilians who have been evacuated exceeded 1,222,000 people, including 190,800 children and more than 46,600 people with disabilities... Alt the same time, approximately 279,000 civilians remain in the territory of Donetsk region under Ukrainian control,” Petlin said.

He noted that over the past week, more than 1,000 people were evacuated from Donetsk region, including over 120 children.

Of the total number of civilians still remaining in Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region, 21,169 are children.

As previously reported, mandatory evacuation of the civilian population in Donetsk region has been ongoing since August 2, 2022.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook