President Zelensky To Visit Türkiye On May 15

President Zelensky To Visit Türkiye On May 15
That is according to Ukrinform.
“Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings. Tomorrow – in Türkiye,” President Zelensky said ahead of the visit.
The President's schedule (as of Thursday morning) includes bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a joint press conference following the visit.Read also: Sybiha meets Rubio, Senator Graham in Antalya
As previously reported by Ukrinform, late on May 14, the Kremlin confirmed the list of delegates for the potential negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin is not among them. The Russian delegation will be headed by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
