Itel Debuts CITY Series With CITY 100 New Model: A Stylish, Durable & Deepseek AI-Powered Smartphone For Gen Z

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, a reliable smart life brand for everyone, is excited to announce the launch of the CITY 100, the inaugural smartphone in its brand-new CITY Series. itel CITY 100 redefines expectations for budget smartphones by integrating strong performance within a sleek design, bridging the gap between advanced AI capabilities and budget-friendly devices, empowering users to enjoy a smarter, more connected life.

Unibody Frame & Ultra-Flat Display – A First in Its Class

itel CITY 100 new product launch

Embodying the series motto – Fun, Yet Strong –CITY 100 is more than just a device, it's a lifestyle companion for young trendsetters. With a premium 7.65mm unibody frame, it offers seamless and sleek aesthetic. Unlike traditional budget phones designs, it features an ultra-flat display that sits perfectly flush with the frame. This refined design ensures comfort during long browsing sessions and adds a touch of sophistication to every interaction. Its immersive 6.75-inch display offers a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 700 nits and an 83% wide color gamut to deliver smooth and vibrant visuals even under sunlight.

Engineered for durability, itel CITY 100 is also remarkably durable with an IP64-rated dust and water resistance, effortlessly withstands the rigors of daily use. Built to last, itel supports this phone with a 60-month fluency guarantee. Also CITY 100 comes with a free magnetic speaker in particular countries and supports accessories like stands and card holders. Furthermore, CITY 100 features a 5200mAh high-capacity battery with 18W fast charging and a 4-year battery health guarantee, ensuring all-day long performance and long-term reliability.

itel's First DeepSeek AI-Powered Creativity

What truly sets itel City 100 apart in its price range is its creative AI functions. As itel's first smartphone equipped with the DeepSeek R1 model , itel CITY 100 support intelligent interaction scenarios powered by itel AI. This enables users to transform texts into custom wallpapers or stylize their favorite images with AI creativity, while also enjoying various AI assistant services, such as one-press AI search for shopping or help, instant AI translation, image-to-text conversion, AI writing, AI call noise reduction, and AI voice snap.

Thanks to the upgrade of AI tools, young users can engage with the latest advancements in AI technology and experience the convenience brought by mobile innovation. itel's commitment to integrating AI into mobile applications demonstrates its dedication to meeting the smart lifestyle needs of entry-level users, making technology more accessible and affordable. With these enhancements, itel continues to bridge the gap between advanced AI capabilities and budget-friendly devices, empowering users to enjoy a smarter, more connected life.

As the first release in itel's City Series, City 100 is built for the adventurous, expressive, and connected young people who embrace technology not just as a tool, but as a way of life. From its trendy, integrated design to its strong, reliable performance, this is a device that dares users to explore, play, and live their lives to the fullest and have confidence comparing with same price competitors.

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting "Enjoy better life" as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products. itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

